STARSHIP Price Tops $0.21 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $3.96 million and $64,789.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00166677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00580863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,225.41 or 1.89498564 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

