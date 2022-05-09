StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.38.

Get StarTek alerts:

SRT opened at $4.02 on Thursday. StarTek has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a P/E ratio of 134.04 and a beta of 1.49.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in StarTek by 86.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.