State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Decreased by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 153,200 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up 2.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of State Street worth $55,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.25. 2,809,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.