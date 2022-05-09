Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $137.10 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $137.10 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SNT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

