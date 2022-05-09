Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.83. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. Stelco has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

