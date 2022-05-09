Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will post $16.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.95 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $68.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 41.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 104,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,766. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $257.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

