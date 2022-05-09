Sterling Check (STER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sterling Check to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Sterling Check has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sterling Check to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Several brokerages have commented on STER. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after acquiring an additional 758,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

