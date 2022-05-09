StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NH. Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.67 on Thursday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.67.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NantHealth by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NantHealth by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NantHealth by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

