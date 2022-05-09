StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $143.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

