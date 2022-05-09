StockNews.com Lowers Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Hold

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. 1,925,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 189,583 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 185.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 408.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 331,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 68.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,622 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.