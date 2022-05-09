Stream Protocol Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $2,749.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,279.02 or 1.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00099968 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.