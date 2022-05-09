Streamr Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $31.74 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

