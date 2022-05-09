Strike Price Down 11.9% This Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $90.49 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $28.48 or 0.00086415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00180627 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00564974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036035 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.50 or 1.86384368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,176,937 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

