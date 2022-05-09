Student Coin (STC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $874,727.00

Student Coin (STC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. Student Coin has a market cap of $22.00 million and approximately $874,727.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Student Coin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00099974 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

