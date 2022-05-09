Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 342 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,879,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,187,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,271,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 117.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 386,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,020 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.20. 45,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.