Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,594 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,930. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

