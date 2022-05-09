Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 500 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Aflac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,730. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

