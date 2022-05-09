Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,003 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $8.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.77. 219,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,756. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

