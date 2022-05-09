Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $655,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 990,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,375,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

