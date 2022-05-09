Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $893,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,202 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 124,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,455 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 820,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,921,531. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.