Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 404,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000.
Shares of REET traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $30.78.
