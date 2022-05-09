Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Summer Infant stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.
About Summer Infant (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
