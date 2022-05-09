Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Summer Infant stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,187,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari purchased 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

