Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.55

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

