Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SUPN stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.37. 531,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 119,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

