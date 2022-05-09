SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SSSS. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SuRo Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SuRo Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

SSSS stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3,376.40%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is presently 392.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SuRo Capital by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in SuRo Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 94,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in SuRo Capital by 14.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

