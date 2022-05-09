sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $124.71 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $124.71 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 125,185,477 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

