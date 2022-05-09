SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $331.34 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00005740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $226.39 million and approximately $331.34 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,033,332 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

