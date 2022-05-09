SwissBorg (CHSB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $315.43 Million

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One SwissBorg coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $315.43 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,167.13 or 1.00042289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00100475 BTC.

About SwissBorg

CHSB is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

