Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.25.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,044. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.28. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.17%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,188,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

