SYNC Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,389.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $2,389.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00235537 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00463864 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,127,851 coins and its circulating supply is 124,573,314 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

