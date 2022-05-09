Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.33.

SYNH traded down $4.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.49. 900,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.22. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

