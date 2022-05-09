Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $74.39 and a one year high of $155.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,905 shares of company stock valued at $842,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

