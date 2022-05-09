Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $74.39 and a one year high of $155.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72.
In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,905 shares of company stock valued at $842,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
