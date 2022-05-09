Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Financial Review

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Portland Estates and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 3 0 2.50 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1 0 1 0 2.00

Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.49%. Given Great Portland Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $426.52 million 4.20 $9.12 million $0.22 77.91

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 5.84% 5.07% 1.18%

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

