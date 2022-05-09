Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.42

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 6282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

