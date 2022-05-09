TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

TEL stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.29. 1,817,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,834. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

