Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $52.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

TECK opened at $39.94 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

