Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.49 Million

Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will post $585.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $591.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.10 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $503.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

TDOC stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,456,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,537. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

