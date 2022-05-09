Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys 132,000 Shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFG traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

