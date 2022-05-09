Telemark Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Novanta makes up about 2.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $31,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.29. 5,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.36. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

