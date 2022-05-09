Telemark Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $29.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $517.48. 66,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,631. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.