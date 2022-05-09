Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up 3.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $51,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,065,000.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.74. 23,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,166. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.36. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

