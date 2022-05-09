Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes $20.90 Million Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,900,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Altus Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $7,541,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.03. 46,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,477. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

