TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the lowest is $3.47 billion. TELUS reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TELUS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.64. 174,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 104.04%.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.