Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) PT Raised to €9.00 at UBS Group

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from €7.80 ($8.21) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.60 ($6.95) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

OTCMKTS TEZNY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,526. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

