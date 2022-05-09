Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.12 Billion

Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.93 billion and the highest is $20.59 billion. Tesla posted sales of $11.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $87.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.86 billion to $93.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $113.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.49 billion to $133.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

Shares of TSLA traded down $78.54 on Monday, reaching $787.11. 30,162,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,652,900. The firm has a market cap of $815.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $945.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $988.54.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 8.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 13.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

