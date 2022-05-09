Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after acquiring an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,443,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,204,000 after acquiring an additional 685,436 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.99. The company had a trading volume of 350,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

