Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 3.4% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $164.94. 7,929,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,981. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.57 and its 200 day moving average is $181.18.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

