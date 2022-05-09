TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.75

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several analysts recently commented on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 470.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 181.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

