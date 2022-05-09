The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 142,281 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $98,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

