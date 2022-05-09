The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $145.72 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

